Two men arrested after investigation involving Ashville Jail

ASHVILLE — The St. Clair County Sheriff's has announced that two men have been arrested for drug charges relating to the St. Clair County Jail
In a news release, the office said St. Clair County Drug Enforcement Unit recently conducted an investigation which led to the arrest of two men who had allegedly been attempting to get narcotics to inmates at the county jail in Ashville.
David Trammel, 37, of Ragland and Austin Lewis, 25 of Ashville were arrested following the investigation.
Trammel has been charged with conspiracy to commit a controlled substance crime, two counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of marijuana second degree and unlawful possession of drug possession.
Lewis was charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance and conspiracy to commit a controlled substance crime.