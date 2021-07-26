Two indicted for capital murder of Moody police officer

Two people have been indicted for capital murder in connection with the shooting death of Moody Police Lt. Stephen Williams last year.
Tapero Johnson, 28, and Marquisha Tyson, 29, of Birmingham were served indictments for capital murder charges, Monday, according to St. Clair County District Attorney Lyle Harmon
On June 2, 2020, Williams was responding to a 911 call at the Super 8 hotel in Moody when he was fatally shot.
At the time, St. Clair County Coroner Dennis Russell said Williams was pronounced dead of multiple gunshot wounds at 10:22 p.m. at University of Alabama Hospital in Birmingham.
Tyson and Johnson were originally charged on June 5 and have since made several appearances in court.
During both Tyson and Johnson’s preliminary hearings, which were handled by Circuit Court Judges Bill Weathington and Phillip Seay respectively, St. Clair County Investigator Randy Hurst testified that on June 2 the pair rented room 222 at the Super 8. He said that Johnson told police that he and Tyson had rented the room because threats had been made on their lives at their property in Birmingham.
Hurst testified that Johnson had indicated there were four men that had followed the pair to the hotel that night which caused them to call 911.
On the night of June 2, Hurst said six 911 calls were made from room 222, one from Johnson’s phone and five from Tyson’s. On the first call, played synced up to video footage from the hotel’s security cameras that was presented during the hearing, Tyson is heard saying there was someone at the door and repeatedly asked if officers were on their way to the hotel.
Hurst said the video and calls were synced in real time and that no men matching Tyson’s decryption could be seen in the video.
The video showed Williams approach the door of room 222 while the second call was being placed and gunfire erupted from the door and struck Williams when he walked up to it.
Hurst testified that a trainee officer accompanying Williams said the shots began when the lieutenant knocked on the door.
The video showed Williams returning fire as he fell to the ground.
Hurst also testified that a .38 caliber revolver, AK-47 assault rifle, a 9mm semiautomatic pistol and a 40 caliber Desert Eagle pistol were found in the room, all of which appeared to have been fired at least once. He said in total, 43 spent rounds of ammunition were found in the room.
During Tyson’s preliminary hearing specifically, Hurst testified that at the time there was no evidence pointing to if she had fired any of the guns fired on June 2 as forensic evidence was still pending. He said a .22 pistol was found in Tyson’s purse in the room unfired.
Tyson also appeared before Weathington on July 29, 2020 for a bond hearing. During the hearing, St. Clair County Chief Assistant District Attorney Micheal Anderton argued that Tyson be denied bond because she had participated in the shooting by making the 911 call that brought Williams to the hotel. He went so far to call Tyson’s action “a complete deception of the 911 system.” Anderton also said that she had bought the firearms used in the shooting and rented room 222.
Tyson’s defense attorney, Micheal Hanle, argued that the state had arrested Tyson for merely being in the room, pointing to statements from her and Johnson stating Johnson fired all four firearms that were used that night. He referenced that Tysons’s .22 handgun was found in the room in her purse but had not been fired. Hanle also said that Tyson sounded shocked the moment the shooting began in the 911 calls played in her preliminary hearing.
Ultimately Weathington denied Tyson bond.
Both Tyson and Johnson remain in custody at the St. Clair County Jail in Ashville without bond. They will next appear in court for arraignment now that they have been indicted. Harmon said a date has not yet been set for either hearing.