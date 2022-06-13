Two, including a state trooper, injured in crash near Springville

Authorities are investigating after a two-vehicle accident leaves two, including a state trooper, injured near Springville
According to a news release from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, a two-vehicle crash that occurred at about 8:30 a.m. Monday has injured an on-duty state trooper.
The crash occurred when a 2015 Nissan Altima driven by Sanchey D. Brown, 43, of Gadsden, struck the 2019 Dodge Charger driven by the trooper. The release said both Brown and the trooper were transported to a local hospital for treatment.
The crash occurred on Interstate 59 near the 155 mile marker, less than one mile north of Springville, in St. Clair County.
Nothing further is available as troopers with ALEA’s Traffic Homicide Investigations Unit continue to investigate.