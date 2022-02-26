Two arrested after sex abuse indictment

The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office have released the names of two people arrested after being indicted on sex abuse charges.
Sheriff Billy Muarry said in a news release that after an investigation, Garry Gentry, 65, and Susan Gentry, 59, of Pell City were indicted by a St. Clair County Grand Jury on multiple counts of sexual abuse. Jail records show both were arrested by the Sheriff’s office on Friday.
The release said the two victims in the case are juveniles.
Records also show that both Gentrys were released Friday on $150,000 bonds. The release said court dates are still pending.