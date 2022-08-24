Tuberville talks life as a senator so far at Pell City breakfast

PELL CITY — Senator Tommy Tuberville visited Pell City on Wednesday to talk about his priorities and his experience in office so far.
Tuberville spoke Wednesday at a breakfast in his honor hosted by local Annette Cox.
The senator was welcomed by District 11 State Senator Elect Lance Bell, who credited Tuberville for his recruitment of Pell City talent for his office.
“The one thing we all know is our new senator in D.C. is a very smart guy because when it's fourth-and-goal, times running out and he's got to make the right call, he hired Emory Cox,” he said referring to Tuberville's Pell City-born financial policy adviser.
Bell also welcomed members of Tuberville’s staff to Pell City and gave special mention to Mike Raita, who serves as regional director for Tuberville’s office.
Presiding Circuit Court Judge Phill Seay, who introduced Tuberville, said the senator’s election also reflected well on the state. He said the victory showed that Alabamaians are bigger than football rivalries, referring to Tuberville’s time as the head football coach at Auburn University.
The senator said he was happy to be in Pell City and St. Clair County, where he said he made a lot of friends while coaching and campaigning.
Tuberville specifically introduced Pell City High School Head Coach Steve Mask as one of those friends.
“Me and him go way back,” he said. “I’ve learned football from him, he's learned it from me and we made a friendship years ago.”
Tuberville also recognized his staff who have been a great help during his year and half in office.
“People ask me what it's like,” he said. “I say it's like learning a different language.”
The senator said his job mainly brings him into contact with lawyers these days, not as many football coaches.
Tuberville said he has been spending much of his time shadowing Alabama’s Senior Senator Richard Shelby.
“I’m going to tell you, some people don’t like him, some people do like him, and all that but look at what he has done for this state,” he said. “He has been phenomenal with what he's done.”
The senator said he and Shelby recently returned from a 14-day overseas trip, where he could barely keep up with the older senator. Tuberville said he has done several such trips because of his duties on the armed services committee and said military issues are important given the current global climate.
The senator said a big issue is that the United States has two international rivals in China and Russia where it historically has only had to compete with Russia.
Tuberville also addressed the war in Ukraine saying that in a meeting with Shelby and representatives of different European countries, the Europeans linked the hostilities in Ukraine to the troubled withdrawal of US troops in Afghanistan.
“Every time we talk to leaders over there they look at us, what in the world, pretty much what were y'all thinking in Afghanistan, because you created what is happening in other places in the world, and we did,” he said. “I’m not going to blame it on Joe Biden. Blame it on all of us up there, because we are a team up there. I didn’t make that decision, I’m totally against what happened, but it was a debacle, and because of what happened there we made the world a dangerous place … and it scares me.”
Tuberville said another big priority for him is education and specifically literacy. He said, as a former teacher, himself he understands the importance of good teachers and administrators for a students education. The senator said some of that does need to start by giving students a more stable home life.
Tuberville said he has also made it a priority to make sure federal grant money comes to Alabama, despite his general aversion to government spending.
He said one of his staff members, Patty Etheridge, who helps communities apply for grants.
“We need to get as much of that money that's out there as we possibly can.” the senator said. “You are not always going to get it but you are never going to get it unless you ask for it.”
Tuberville spoke on several other issues during the breakfast. The festivities were closed with Pell City Mayor Bill Pruitt presenting the senator with a key to the city to commemorate his visit.