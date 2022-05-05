Tristen Gressett to perform at this year's Creek Bank Festival

LEEDS — The Leeds Area Chamber of Commerce has announced that former “American Idol” contender Tristen Gressett will perform at this year's Creek Bank Festival.
In a news release, the chamber said Gressett will give a live performance on the Creek Bank stage at the 27th Annual Creek Bank Festival scheduled for Saturday, May 14 at Leeds Memorial Park on Highway 119. The festival is set to last from 10 a.m. until 4p.m. and is a free event with free parking.
The release said this will be one of the first performances by Tristen fresh off the “American Idol” stage.. The 17-year-old is a local recording artist and singer/songwriter from Pell City who loves Rock, Soul, Blues, and everything in between. Gressett was one of Idol’s Top 11 Contenders who recently came just shy of making it into the Top 10. While on the show, he wowed the judges and millions watching each week with his singing and guitar talent and stage presence along with his original style of entertainment.
Joining Gressett and back by popular demand, The WingNuts featuring Judge Alan Furr, will grace the stage as vintage rock ‘n roll specialists, with a knack for providing “groovy” music in a highly entertaining and professional manner. Their set list includes Top 40 rock & roll classics from the 50’s, 60’s and 70’s.
Birmingham-based singer/songwriter, Erica Ryleigh is also back. The release said she is best known for her country sound with a hint of “indy” twang. It also said that with musical and lyrical influences like Dolly Parton, Miranda Lambert, and Kacey Musgraves, not only does her upbeat attitude and grit make Ryleigh easy to remember, but her storytelling throughout her songwriting is hard to forget.
Singer, songwriter and recording artist, Eric Watters, and Roy Mac, today’s living legend of Wyatt Earp are also among the stage entertainers. Watters is a Leeds resident and his band, Suburban Love Junkies, have produced a number of albums and have a couple of new singles. Evan Riley, who is quickly becoming famous at the age of 9, will entertain on the Creek Bank stage. Riley is a dreamer, singer and believer from Birmingham.
In addition to the stellar performers, lots of children’s activities are planned including hula hoop contests sponsored by Height’s Title, a balloon artist sponsored by Mills Pharmacies, face painting sponsored by The Outlet Shops of Grand River and more. Arts, crafts, food trucks and other vendors will abound with over 100 vendors already scheduled with a host of vendors from all over the southeast. The mascot challenge, sponsored by Chick-Fil-A Leeds, is back this year as well.
For dog lovers, the Creek Bark Dog Pageant will highlight dogs of all shapes and sizes sponsored by EnviroSpray. Dogs must be up to date on vaccines to participate and there is no fee to enter the contest.
There are a few vendor spaces available for those last-minute schedulers depending upon your type of business but hurry and get your registrations in so your business can be represented. Creek Bank Festival T-Shirts will be available to purchase in a variety of sizes.
Also, in conjunction with Creek Bank Festival, the 6th Annual Cruising the Creek Car Show is scheduled from approximately 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. This charity event is sponsored by C & C Motor Company to raise money for Leeds Outreach and Backpack Buddies and is also a crowd-pleaser.
In case of inclement weather, there is a rain date of May 21. For more information about all of the Creek Bank Festival festivities, events and entertainment, please visit www.CreekBankFestival.com or contact Sandra McGuire at 205-699-5001 or Sandra@LeedsAreaChamber.com.