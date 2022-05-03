Tristen Gressett to perform at CEPA Saturday

CEPA has announced a surprise show for this weekend featuring Pell City's Tristen Gressett.
In a news release, CEPA Executive Director Jeff Thompson said the 17-year-old musician will return to his home stage after a wild ride to the Top 11 in American Idol that was seen by millions across the globe. Tickets went on sale at 10 a.m. Tuesday.
Thompson said the show is a partnership between CEPA and 94.1 The River. Gressett will perform live at The Center for Education and Performing Arts in Pell City on Saturday at 7 p.m. Tickets are $20, and are available online at pellcitycepa.com/tickets or at the door beginning at 6 p.m. Saturday.
"CEPA is Tristen's home stage. He's performed here for many years as a member of the Spotlight Drama Program." Thompson said. "We're so proud of him, and we're overjoyed to have him back for his first live appearance since bringing so much pride to our city and county during his time with American Idol."
Thompson said Gressett's run on Season 20 of American Idol debuted an explosive performer who wowed the judges with his personal brand of rock 'n' roll. In his senior year of high school, he found himself traveling to Hawaii, Hollywood and other fantastic locations on his path to stardom.
In his first stage appearance since the TV show, Tristen aims to not only move the audience with his catalog of rock classics and soulful originals, but talk a little about his experience this year as well.