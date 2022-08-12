Tristen Gressett says goodbye to his hometown in going away concert in Pell City

PELL CITY — Tristen Gressett said goodbye to his hometown Friday night the best way he knew how, with a concert.
“We're gonna make this one legendary, what do you think,” Gressett asked the crowd from the stage.
Before the show started, the young musician admitted to being nervous.
“This is it, this is my chance to say goodbye to everybody,” Gressett said. “I am so excited to see everyone. I’m so nervous.”
He said his great aunt, Veda Paris, had come to Pell City from Chattanooga to see him play his last show before he moved to California to pursue his dreams. Gressett said his great aunt had never seen him perform in person before, except in her living room during visits with his mom.
Paris certainly wasn't the only one that came to see him, Friday. Fans and well wishers packed out CEPA’s auditorium for a show that focused on both covers and Gressett’s original songs.
It was a somewhat interactive affair as well, with Gressett often joking about a guitar being out of tune or calling out to a friend in the audience.
At one point he did several shoutouts to people in the crowd he recognized: a fan that had traveled from Ohio, a friend from school he thought was a great guitar player, or a person who gave him a job so he could buy his first guitar. Gressett also surprised his mom, Missie Gressett, by asking her to come up on stage and sing with him, just like they used to when he played at local bars.
Members of the crowd also seemed to have stories about Gressett.
Former Pell City Mayor Bill Hereford said he and his wife came out to support Gressett, who he said was amazing and a real boost for Pell City. He also recalled a recent run in with Gressett at this year's Boy Scouts Breakfast. Gressett, an eagle scout, spoke during the breakfast about his time in scouting and his first experience at summer camp.
“He’d say a few words, and start laughing and the first thing you know we were all laughing,” Herford said “I don’t know if he intended that or not but it tickled me.”
Dr. Andrew Jackson, who attended with two of his children, said he had taught Gressett in fourth grade and the two families have known each other for years. Not only that, but he said Gressett also played a part in him becoming Alabama Teacher of the Year.
“I don't know if Tristen will tell you this or not, but for my state teacher of the year I had to get a student to write a letter, Tristen wrote that letter,” he said.
Jackson said he always knew Gressett was going to do something big.
“You could always tell he was going to do something,” he said. “If he figured out his spot and he did. He was tremendous. It was actually my first year teaching fourth grade, he was in my class.”
Jackson said before appearing on “American Idol,” Gressett came back to his fourth grade class to play for Jackson’s then students. He said he and his former student even got to sing a song together.
CEPA Director Jeff Thompson also took time to wish Gressett luck while introducing him on stage. Thompson said he had worked with Gressett for years while he was in the theater program at Pell City High School. He said he and CEPA are excited for Gressett and what he's about to accomplish.
“We hope he finds a new home theater in his new hometown of Los Angeles, California Real soon.” Thompson said