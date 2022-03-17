Tristen Gressett is focusing on learning and remembering home while on American Idol

PELL CITY — As 17-year-old Tristen Gressett works his way through “American Idol,” he's focusing on the music and remembering his community.
Gressett is a Pell City native and last weekend got some national attention as his Idol audition played on screens nationwide. He said singing has been something he's been doing since he was a kid and he's been playing locally for a couple years,
Gressett has also been active in theater at school for several years beginning when he was in eighth grade at Duran North Junior High School.
“I’ve always been really into musicals,” he said. “They are a real big part of who I am.”
Gressett even won biggest ham at CEPA’s Spotlight awards show in February. The awards show recognizes students and adults that take part in CEPA’s Spotlight program, which sponsors theater clubs at several St. Clair County High Schools and a community theater group.
Gressett accepted his award by tumbling on to the stage head first and then playing up his emotions before CEPA Director Jeff Thompson comically shooed him off the stage. He said the tumble was a bit of slapstick meant to play to the spirit of the award
“It was definitely, definitely planned,” Gressett said with a laugh. “I was trying to play off the biggest ham.”
He said he caught the theater bug in eighth grade after being inspired by his theater teacher Lisa Nixon, but it didn't stop there.
“Eighth grade, that's when it all started,” the young musician said. “Mrs. Nixon really inspired me.”
Gressett said for the last couple years he's actually been playing at restaurants, bars and events all over central Alabama. He said he even won a singing competition at one point.
He said his mother Missie Gressett has often helped him book shows and is one of his biggest supporters.
“She booked those gigs, she did that for me,” Gressett said. “I owe her all the credit.”
As for the competition, Gressett said he's learning a lot from coaching from the Judges Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and Luke Bryan have given him. During his audition the three coached him to dial back a bit of that hamminess he’d won the award for. Gressett said that the energy of his initial song and that ability to dial it back are both a part of who he is as a musician, and he's been working on the advice they gave him.
“It’s different sides of the card,” he said. “I’ve definitely worked on what they said.”
Gressett said he was nervous going in and he wanted to make an impression and show the judges who he was.
“I was just singing for my life,” he said.
Gressett said his vocal style has always developed from listening to several different kinds of music, finding what works and what feels right. He said the competition has helped him do that even more.
“I threw them into this melting pot and that melted down into who I am,” Gressett said. “It's just this experience. It's such an amazing thing because everybody’s learning from each other.”
He said he also wants to do something like that and a bit of what his mother did for him back in Pell City. Gressett announced during the Spotlight Awards that he plans to work with Thompson to create a showcase of local musicians this summer. He said thanks to CEPA and a few musicians in Pell City a lot more young people are finding their place in music and he wants to help foster that.
“I feel like a door has been opened.” Gressett said. “This summer I want to put on that event to help keep these people on track with their talents.”