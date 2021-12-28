Traffic stop leads to two arrested in Steele

STEELE — The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office has arrested two people in connection with drug trafficking charges after a traffic stop in Steele.
In a news release, the Sheriff’s Office announced that the St. Clair County Drug Enforcement Unit, with the assistance of K9 officer Yance, arrested Richard Hall and Toshiba Stephenson after a traffic stop and K9 alert led to the discovery of about 43 grams of cocaine.
According to jail records, Stephenson, 43, of Fort Payne was booked into the St. Clair County Jail in Ashville on Monday and charged with drug trafficking. Bond is set at $ 1.5 million.
Records show that Hall, 52, also of Fort Payne, was booked into the county jail and charged with drug trafficking and one count of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond is set at $ 1,500,500.
The Sheriff's Office thanked the Steele Police Department for their assistance in the arrest.