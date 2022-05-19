Traffic accident leaves one dead in Moody

MOODY — An accident involving an 18-wheeler and a motorcycle left one dead Wednesday in Moody.
St. Clair County Coroner Dennis Russell said Adam Milam, 24, of Goodwater was killed during the accident on U.S Highway 78 in Moody.
Moody Police Chief Thomas Hunt said the accident occured when a 18-wheeler was turning into the parking lot of a business and the motorcycle Milam was riding impacted the rear of the commercial vehicle’s trailer. He said the cause of the crash has not been determined.
Russell said the wreck was called into central dispatch at around 12:13 p.m. He said Milam was pronounced dead at the scene of blunt force injuries at 12:24 p.m.
Hunt said the Moody Police Department is still investigating the crash, but is treating it as a tragic accident.