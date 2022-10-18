Three traffic fatalities under investigation in St. Clair County

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, along with Pell City Police and Odenville Police Departments, continue investigations of three traffic fatalities within St. Clair County.
The first took place Saturday at about 11:40 p.m., an apparent head-on collision on U.S. 231 within the Pell City limits, near the 1400 block of U.S. 231.
Veronica Allen, 30, a passenger in one of the vehicles, was pronounced dead at about 12:25 a.m. at St. Vincent’s/St. Clair on Sunday, according to St. Clair County Coroner Dennis Russell. Allen died as a result of blunt force trauma suffered from the collision, Russell said.
The driver of the vehicle that Allen was a passenger in is reportedly undergoing treatment at a Birmingham hospital.
In a separate accident at about 11:30 a.m. Sunday, 66-year-old Stanley Keith Garrard, of Odenville, died as a result of blunt force trauma when the vehicle he was driving on Sanie Road at the Isbell Road intersection veered from the roadway and struck a truck head-on, Russell said.
Russell said no one else was injured in the accident.
A third fatality took place Monday at about 4:41 p.m. on I-59 North, near the Ashville rest area, when a three vehicle accident took place, Russell said.
Joseph Hoehn Jr., 86, of Springville, was pronounced dead at the scene at 5:03 p.m., Russell said.
Hoehn also died as a result of blunt force trauma, Russell said.