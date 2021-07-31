Three Montgomery juveniles arrested in Pell City

PELL CITY — Three juveniles from Montgomery were arrested Friday and charged with theft of property and carrying a concealed weapon in Pell City.
Pell City Police Chief Paul Irwin said that three males around the age of 17 were arrested after stealing a woman’s wallet and leading officers on a short chase.
Irwin said the three males were traveling to Oxford reportedly to buy a motorcycle when they exited Interstate 20 in Eden. The chief said the teenagers then stopped at the Shell Gas Station on Mineral Springs Road. He said while there they stole a wallet from a woman who was also at the station.
Irwin said a call about the theft was made to 911 at 10:30 a.m. He said shortly after this Officer Bryan Watkins was making a call to the victim of the incident when he saw a vehicle matching the description of the one used by the three juveniles pull into the Circle K near exit 158. Irwin said Watkins then pursued the vehicle as it fled westbound down Interstate 20 at a high rate of speed.
The chief said the vehicle voluntarily stopped just before exit 152 in Cook Springs. He said after they were stopped, the three males were found to have a 40 caliber Glock handgun in their possession along with two 30-round magazines. Irwin said the pistol was not permitted nor were any of the juveniles old enough to be issued a permit.
He said the teenagers were taken into custody and are set to appear in juvenile court. The chief said they will face charges of theft of property second degree and carrying a concealed weapon.
“This was a very dangerous situation because we had juveniles making bad decisions,” Irwin said.
He also praised the quick action of Watkins and the other officers who assisted him.