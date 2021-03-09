Three buildings in Pell City damaged by fire

PELL CITY — Three buildings and about half a acre of land were damaged during a fire Tuesday afternoon in Pell City.
Fire Marshal Caleb Walker said the Pell City Fire Department received a call of a fire at the end of Church Road at 12:31 p.m. He said the fire damaged two mobile homes, a gazebo, what appeared to be a shed and about half an acre inside of a fenced area. Walker said the fire was responded to by all four of the department’s fire engines, including the new ladder truck. The Riverside Fire Department also responded to the fire as part of a mutual aid agreement with the city. He said all of Pell City’s command staff were also present on the scene, including himself, Fire Chief Tim Kurzejeski and Assistant Fire Chief Shaun Clevenger.
Kurzejeski said there were no injuries during the fire.
The chief said because of the location of the fire near the river, crews had to access it through two different points.
“The issue with this fire was access,” he said.
Kurzejeski said the department also had to deal with four other dispatched calls after crews arrived on the scene of the fire, but the department was able to handle all of those calls successfully.
He praised the crews on the scene for containing the fire despite its wide area.
“They did a great job in containing it,” Kurzekjeski said.
Walker said the cause of the fire is currently undetermined. He said he is investigating, though it appeared to have not been the result of any deliberate action.