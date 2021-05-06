This week's storms: 'We were fortunate this time'

Despite widespread flooding hitting much of St. Clair and Talladega counties, local officials say they have received no reports of property damage.
“We were fortunate this time,” Tammy Crow with the St. Clair County Emergency Management Agency said Thursday.
After Tuesday’s storms, Crow said the EMA has received no reports of structural damage related to the weather event.
“We had numerous streets and properties flooded,” she said, but added there were no homes or businesses damaged.
According to the EMA’s social media page, where Crow said the agency attempted to compile a list of reported instances, there were reports of flooding in Pell City, Moody, Wattsville, Leeds, Springville, Ragland and Riverside.
Lake Logan Martin which touches parts of both counties was not spared from the flooding.
As of 3 p.m. Thursday, the lake sat at 467.9 feet, according to Alabama Power’s website which monitors lake levels. This means water is nearly one foot over its designated flood level of 470 feet and almost three feet over its 465 feet summer pool.
Crow said levels should be back to normal by Saturday, however.
Across the water in Talladega, the situation was largely the same, according to EMA Specialist LeighAnn Butler. There was flooding and downed trees in just about all parts of the county, although a more detailed report was not available Wednesday.
Butler added that the flood waters had largely receded by Wednesday afternoon, but that there were still areas where “ponding” remained a concern.