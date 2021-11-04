Third day of Testimony in Iervolino Trial focuses on day of the incident

PELL CITY — The fourth day of testimony in the trial of Michael Iervolino focused on the events on the night of Nov. 5, 2019.
Iervolino is indicted for two counts of capital murder in connection with the shooting death of Harmon, a 20-year-old member of the Air Force reserves and the son of St. Clair County District Attorney Lyle Harmon. One count charges Iervolino with fatally shooting the younger Harmon from inside of a vehicle, while the second count charges him with fatally shooting Harmon while Harmon was in a vehicle.
Sloan's death took place in the late hours of Nov. 19 near the Valero Travel Center in Moody.
Testimony Thursday morning was led off by Shane Golden with the Jacksonville State University Center for Applied Forensics. Golden testified he processed the scene at the Valero. He also testified that he processed the three vehicles that are involved in the case: Hamron’s Black Mazda 3 hatchback, the white Chevrolet Silverado work truck that testimony says Iervolino took from the the Best Western in Moody, and the Pontiac G6 that testimony says Iervolino and four other people were riding in before any events at the Best Western.
Golden testified that he recovered four 9mm shell casings from the interior of the work truck along with a backpack with a prosthetic sleeve and a birth certificate with Iervolino’s name on it. Several witnesses have testified that Iervolino was in possession of a Hi Point 9mm on the night of the incident.
The defense in the case, which has not yet made an opening statement and has largely asked only a few questions in previous days, was much more active in cross examination Thursday.
Defense Attorney Bill Barnett asked Golden if there were any powder burns in the truck to indicate a gun had in fact been fired inside it. Golden said he had looked for burns but hadn’t found them. After further questions, Golden testified that the absence of burns in the truck does not mean a gun wasn't fired inside it.
“There are multiple factors that would need to be taken into account,” Golden said.
When asked for clarification by Prosecutor Christina Kilgore, Golden went on to say that burns are generally seen on surfaces 18 to 36 inches away from the barrel of a gun. He said if a gun was fired pointing out a window it may not be close enough to cause powder burns.
The prosecution spent much of Thursday calling witnesses that Iervolino had interacted with on the night of the incident, specifically Dylon Stewart, Audrey Howard and Kimberly Brown who were riding with Iervolino in the Pontiac.
Stewart testified that he went with Iervolino that night with plans to get drugs from a man named Heath Rainey. On the way, he said Iervolino and Howard, who were dating at the time, got into an argument and Ievolino told everyone to get out of the car. After that, Stewart said he went to calm Iervolino down and the two went to the Best Western in Moody. While there Stewart testified that Irvolino stole some tools out of a white work truck. He said he found a set of keys in the truck's toolbox which he gave to Iervolino after he asked for them.
Stewart said the pair then went to Rainey’s house where they encountered Jacob Wilson. Both Stewart and Wilson both testified that while at the house Iervolino borrowed a Hi Point 9mm Pistol from Wilson.
Stewart said going to pick Howard and Brown back up, the four went back to the Best Western where Ievolino used the keys to take the work truck.
He said he and Howard then went to take Brown home and one the way saw a light in the sky near the Valero Travel Center right before the power went out. He said he also noticed a black car wrecked into a guy wire nearby.
Stewart testified that he next saw Iervolinon at Howard’s house. He said when he got thinner he quickly said that they needed to leave. Stewart said while they were at Howard's house Iervolino said he had shot someone and showed him two guns the Hi Point and Glock 9mm which previous testimony said was in the work truck before it was taken from the Best Western. He said ultimate Iervolino gave him the Hi Point which he returned to Wilson after returning to Rainey’s house in the Pontiac.
Howard testified that she left the house with Iervolino and went to the home of Johnny Burtrum, Iervolino’s cousin, in Irondale. Burtrum also testified Iervolino came to his house that night and said he noticed shell casing in the work truck Iervolino was driving.
Howard testified she and Iervolino were involved in a high speed chase with law enforcement after leaving Burtrum’s house. She said during the chase Iervolino said that Stewart knew too much, but did not know what he meant.
Defense Attorney Robert Bently cross examined Stewart extensively, though his testimony was largely the same. He did say under Bently’s questioning that Howard was outside with him and Iervolino during the exchange with the guns. Howard testified that she did see the guns outside the house that night but had turned away during the exchange Stewart mentioned.
Barnett also spent some time cross examining Kimberly Brown asking her if she was getting a deal related to her own criminal charges based on testifying. He asked specifically if she had spoken to Gwendolyn Connelly who he said was prosecuting her case. Connelly is a former St. Clair County assistant district attorney, who recently left the office for private practice. Brown said she was not familiar with Connelly and did not have a deal.
Under questioning from Kilgore, Brown said she was actually appearing under subpoena. She said she also had not met Kilgore and Talladega District Attorney Steve Giddens before the case. Kilgore also noted that she and Giddens do not work in St. Clair County.The two are prosecuting the case after the St. Clair County District Attorney recused himself because the victim in the case is his son.