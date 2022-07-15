Third Annual Live at Logan Martin to return on new day this year

Live at Logan Martin is set to make its return to the Pell City Sports Complex this year on a new day.
This week the Pell City Council approved a user agreement with the Pell City Center for Education and the Performing Arts for the event which this year will be Sept. 4.
CEPA Director Jeff Thompson said this year's event will move to the Sunday of Labor Day weekend instead of the usual Friday to allow for more people to attend, especially by boat. He said moving it to Sunday will allow the event to last longer and give people more time to come out.
He said going into the third year, Black Jacket Symphony is presenting The Eagles' "Hotel California" on the shores of the lake.
Thompson said CEPA and its partner are excited for the third annual interaction of Live At Logan Martin, especially since the event really just sprang out of pandemic innovation. The first event was socially distanced and held in some ways because it was hard for CEPA to put on a show in a theater at the time. Thompson said it's not often that an organization creates an event to deal with a problem and instead it becomes a regular part of the community.
“It feels good,” he said. “We ended up creating something incredible. I know our sponsors and our partners feel the same way.”
Thompson said that a lot of that success goes to the help from Black Jacket Symphony.
“We have had the most tremendous relationship,” he said. “It's something we are able to do because we can lean on their expertise.”
Thompson said another new thing this year is the event is going to offer some form of concessions, something it hasn't done in previous years. Thompson said the lack of concessions is one of the few complaints he had gotten about the event and it was important to address it.
The user agreement with the city specifically mentions allowing alcohol to be sold during the event, but Thompson said organizers are still looking at what all to offer.
This year will also be the first year the event has had a stage sponsor, namely the Robinson Law Firm, which joins the event’s title sponsor America's First Federal Credit Union.
Tickets went on sale Friday and are available at pellcitycepa.com/tickets.