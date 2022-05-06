The WingNuts announce return of veteran tribute show to CEPA in July

PELL CITY — The Pell City Center for Education and the Performing arts has announced The WingNuts will reprise their hit show “Run Through the Jungle.”
According to a news release, Pell City was treated to a stand-out concert in 2019 by a premier group of musicians, and it became one of the most storied shows in CEPA's history.
"Run Through the Jungle" by The WingNuts returns to the CEPA stage July 24. Named after the iconic Creedence Clearwater Revival song, "Run Through the Jungle" is a spectacle of sound and visuals.
Residents are asked join band members Alan Furr, Sandra Furr, Donnie Todd, Mickey Farmer, Elizabeth Money, Glenn Wilson and Bobby Breed as they take you note-for-note through the songs that defined the Vietnam War era, complete with the stories and photos that shaped America's memory of that period in history.
This performance is a tribute to America's veterans and will be July 24 at 2 p.m. at CEPA in Pell City.
The WingNuts are a group of aviation buffs who enjoy playing music from primarily the 1960s-'80s. Three members are pilots and all enjoy playing in their home hangar at the St. Clair County Airport.
CEPA is supported through partnerships with Pell City Schools and the City of Pell City. Spotlight is supported annually by St. Clair County Schools, the Alabama State Council on the Arts. Local program sponsors include Hargray Communications, Trussell Funderburg Rea Bell and Furgerson and Goodgame Co.