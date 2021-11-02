Testimony begins in trial of man indicted for shooting death of DA's son

PELL CITY — Testimony began Tuesday in the trial of a man indicted for the deadly shooting of the St. Clair District Attorney’s son.
The jury in the case of Micheal Iervolino was officially sworn in Tuesday morning. Iervolino faces two counts of capital murder fo the fat shooting of Nicholas Sloan Harmon.
One count charges Iervolino with fatally shooting Harmon while inside of a vehicle; the second charges him with fatally shooting Harmon while Harmon was in a vehicle.
The trial began with an opening statement from Talladega County Chief Assistant District Attorney Christina Kilgore. Defense attorneys Robert Bently and Bill Barnett deferred their opening statement to a later time.
In her opening statement, Kilgore said the prosecution expects to show the jury that Iervolino shot Nicholas Sloan Harmon as he was returning home in his car from his girlfriend's apartment on Nov 5, 2019.
Kilgore laid out a timeline for the shooting beginning with what Irervolino was doing that night that led him to cross paths with Harmon and what happened between the shooting and his arrest.
Kilgore said the sequence of events began when Iervolino was driving a Pontiac G6 owned by a man named Brent Hayes. She said Iervolino was driving the car with Hayes, Dylon Stewart, his girlfriend Audrey Howard and another woman near the Best Western in Moody when he became agitated and threw everyone out of the car. Hayes testified that Iervolino started “acting crazy” during an argument with his girlfriend.
Kilgore said that after this Stewart went to calm down Iervolino and the two then went to the Best Western to rummage around. During this, she said they found a work truck owned by Mississippi based ZA Construction with keys in the tool box. Kilgore said the pair then went to the home of a man named Heath Rainey and spoke with a man named Jacob Wilson who Irvolino borrowed a High Point 9mm pistol from. Kilgore said this was the gun later used to shoot Harmon.
She said the pair later returned to the Best Western, where Iervolino stole the work truck and left the hotel. Kilgore said the truck also had a Glock 9mm in it at the time, which was later found in Iervolino’s possession upon his arrest. She said his path then took him to Park Avenue in Moody where his path intersects with Harmon. Kilgore said this is where the shooting took place. She said Harmon was struck in the neck from behind and likely died slowly.
Kilgore said after the shooting Iervolino met back up with Stewart and Howard. She said during this time Iervolino said he had shot someone and gave Stewart the High Point pistol. Kilgore said Iervolino and Howard then went to the home of Johnny Burthrum in Irondale.
By this point, Kilgore the truck had been reported stolen and police had been given access to GPS information by ZA Construction. Kilgore Irondale police tracked the vehicle to the residence and pursued it when it left the residence, but ultimately lost the turck after it entered St. Clair County. He was eventually captured later.
Witnesses called by the state Tuesday mainly focused on the events around the Best Western.
Several witnesses testified that before the shooting, Iervolino was seen at the Best Western before the shooting. Stephanie Cox, a front desk clerk at the hotel, and her husband Cody Cox both testified that they encountered Iervolino at around 10:40 p.m. on the night of the shooting. Video evidence from the Best Western Also showed Iervolino approach the hotel and have a conversation with the couple.
They both said that he came to the entrance to the hotel saying that one of the guests had stolen his truck. Cody asked him to leave however after getting a bad feeling and Stephanie later reported the incident to the Moody Police Department.
Jacob Atkinson, who was driving the work truck while working for ZA Construction at the time of the shooting and staying in the Best Western. He said he was woken up that night by a coworker who had received a call from their manager Richard Collins asking why the truck he had been assigned was speeding in Birmingham in the middle of the night. Atkinson said he never gave any permission to use.
Collins testified that he used the GPS tracking on the truck to keep police informed on its location on the night of the shooting. He also testified that he turned the data over to the police later.
Jared Bostic, Deputy Geographic Information Officer at the Alabama Geographic Information Office presented a map he had generated from this date that showed the entire path the truck took that night leading up to the shooting.
The final witness called Tuesday was Sgt. Brain Hassett with the Leeds Police Department who led the chase of the work truck on the night of the shooting. During his testimony the prosecution showed a video of the chase until police lost the truck.