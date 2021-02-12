Teachers in St. Clair County are receiving vaccines to defend against COVID-19

PELL CITY — Schools in St. Clair County have started vaccinating teachers for COVID-19.
Pell City Superintendent Dr. James Martin and St. Clair County Superintendent Mike Howard say both their systems have begun vaccinating teachers.
Martin said Pell City received vaccinations through a partnership with local pharmacist Dr. Curt Eddy with Main Street Drugs in Pell City.
Pell City Assistant Superintendent Dr. Leah Stover said that Eddy approached Pell City Schools nursing staff about providing vaccines to teachers and staff. She said the system was appreciative to have a local business that wanted to help the schools in such an important undertaking. After the offer, Stover said the system began collecting a list of teachers who wanted the vaccine.
Martin said over the last two weeks the system has managed to vaccinate every one of about 200 teachers and staff on the list. He said about 40 percent of the system’s entire staff received vaccines during this time.
“It really addressed a large number of our team,” Martin said.
He said that because teachers and school staff need to meet face-to-face with students and the public in general, many are at risk of infection.
“I think anyone who is in that situation has some risk involved,” Martin said.
He said while they may not be in an at risk group they may have family members that are and being vaccinated will allow for teachers to put that risk behind them.
Stover said Eddy and Main Street have also said they will attempt to keep providing vaccines for the school as demand increases. She said teachers will receive their second doses Feb. 26 and March 5.
Howard said his system is also working with Eddy, who also operates Odenville Drug. He said his system began vaccinating staff Jan. 24 and have already vaccinated staff at several schools.
“So far, we've vaccinated Ashville, Ragland, Springville, Margaret, and Odenville,” Howard said, adding that the system is currently awaiting more vaccine doses for Moody schools.
Howard said his system has had more than 40 percent of its staff sign up to take the vaccine.
Howard said he was the first to take the vaccine, because he wanted to show that the vaccine was safe. He said he has also encouraged staff to talk with their family and with their primary doctor before they decide to have the vaccine or not. He and Martin said the vaccination is voluntary
Both superintendents are looking at how staff vaccinations may change policies related to exposures and quarantines. For now, staff members exposed to COVID-19 are required to quarantine. This can lead to staff shortages, which has contributed to some schools closing temporarily. Martin said the Centers for Disease Control has already said that those vaccinated do not need to quarantine but the schools are waiting to the Alabama Department of Public Health to make the same determination.
He said if they do he is optimistic it will help lower the need to move a school to full virtual learning.