Taylor Mitchell: a different perspective on being autistic

Since becoming a journalist, I have dedicated myself to using my platform to talk about autism. Being autistic, the subject is rather important to me, and I have always felt as if my writing about the subject may mean something to someone. So each April, during autism acceptance month, I try to write down some of my thoughts on the subject.
There has always been one major flaw in my approach however — I have always focused on my own point of view.
To help address this, I sat down with another autistic person to talk about their specific experiences. Christy, like me, was diagnosed with autism later in her life.
“I was 22 or 23. I think I was 23,” she said. “I had just started seeing this therapist. I had probably been seeing her for a few months. I started seeing her right before the pandemic happened.”
Christy said her therapist just happened to be both autistic and an expert in adult autism. One thing she discussed with the therapist was her ADHD. Christy said was diagnosed in third grade when a teacher started noticing some issues in class. Her parents took her to a child psychologist.
“I don't remember anything about any of the testing, '' Christy said, “but I have a suspicion that maybe I was pretty obviously autistic, but since I was a girl … at the time I think they thought that autism and ADHD couldn't be comorbid or they thought girls didn't have it as often.”
When she started talking about this and what she was struggling with there started to be a pattern.
“I was like, 'Oh, well, my ADHD gives me meltdowns, or my ADHD really has me.' … I really like routines,” Christy said. “You know, things that are very specific to autism.”
She said her therapist noticed the pattern and said there could be another explanation. At the same time Christy was also learning more about autism through some autistic creators on Tiktok. She ended up developing a special interest in autism and eventually asked her therapist to be tested and the tests showed she was autistic.
Christy said the diagnosis gave her a pretty profound amount of relief.
“It's like suddenly your whole life makes sense,” she said. "I had always felt like a defective human being. I was like I don't understand why all of these things bother me so much and why I just freak out over the smallest things and why my emotions are this way, there must be something wrong with me.”
Yet, after finding the answer Christy knew she was different, not defective. She said she now understood that her brain just simply functioned a bit differently.
“My self esteem just, like, sky rocketed, because finally I had all of these answers,” Christy said.
Christy and I also discussed several other topics like masking, a turn of phrase meaning the act of mimicking neurotypical behaviors, stemming and safe foods, but I think that difference in reaction sticks the most with me.
Last year, I wrote about autism acceptance and about how I had a hard time accepting my own autism when I was diagnosed. I was in high school, 17 years old, and terrified of it. I lacked her education on the subject and because of that it scared me, but I remember what my Nana Ginny told me at the time. That the diagnosis was an answer to a question but it didn’t change who I had worked to be. It didn’t change who I was, it just gave me another piece in understanding it.
After that I did the research Christy did. I felt like she did, but I needed the knowledge first.
I think a lot of people experience autism through a simple unmalicious ignorance. Looking at it as a disease or something else because they hadn’t read some articles or talked to some people about it. Autism acceptance comes from a place of interest and understanding, and in the end it's up to us to find that place.