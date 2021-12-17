Talladega Vets graduate from St. Clair Veterans Court

PELL CITY — Two Talladega County veterans graduated from the St. Clair Veterans court Thursday.
Robert Battle Jr. and Brett Scott are the final of three veterans from Talladega County to graduate from the St. Clair treatment court, having been referred before Talladega County set up its own veterans court in October.
The pair join fellow veteran Micheal Campbell, another veteran from Talladega County who graduated from the program in April.
Battle, a veteran of the Marine Corp, said while originally he had resisted taking part in the program, he felt it came along at the right time. He said he had previously sold drugs and had been considering returning to it before he was arrested. Instead, the program helped him not go back down that path, which he says likely saved his life.
Scott, a 27-year veteran of the United States Army, said his alcohol use began during his time in the service.
“I was probably in the alcohol pretty heavy my last 10 years,” he said. “In the army, they kind of glorify alcohol use but they have a huge stigma against drugs.”
Scott said one thing he has learned while going through the veterans court program is that addiction is addiction no matter the substance. He said the program has also given him the tools to be successful.
During his remarks during the graduation, Scott thanked Talladega County Judge Chad Woodruff for sending him to St. Clair County and said he intends to become a mentor for the Talladega program.
St. Clair County Circuit Judge Phil Seay said the veterans court along with the county's adult drug court are an important program that helps people deal with addiction without being sent to prison. He said the program requires participants to make regular check-ins, take regular drug tests, appear in court each week and keep regular employment.
Seay said the program is a benefit not just for the participants but also the community at large.
“These folks, whether they go to prison or not, they are going to stay in our community and it's an opportunity … to have success,” he said “Many times they are reunited with their families, they have to maintain a job, they pax taxes, if they have child support they pay child support. It's a benefit to the community instead of sending them back into the community doing what they were doing, that's what I believe.”
Seay said the St. Clair drug court program has had 224 graduates in total since its founding in 2007, while the veterans court has had 28 graduates since 2013. He said 92.8 percent of drug court graduates and 96.4 percent of veterans court graduates have not had another felony conviction after participating in the program.
Battle and Scott both said the greatest thing the program has done for them is help them build accountability.
Woodruff, who held his first veteran court hearings Wednesday, said he was proud to see Battle and Scott graduate from the program and is excited to get started in Talladega County.
“It's very rewarding,” he said. “I am very excited we now have our own program and I am very appreciative that Judge Seay, over the last year, bridged my efforts in getting a program so people didn't fall through until that program came into fruition.”
Woodruff said he has been a believer in the effectiveness of treatment courts since his time as a practicing attorney.