Talladega, St Clair County under tornado watch until 6 p.m.

The national weather service in Birmingham has placed Talladega and St. Clair counties in a tornado watch until 6 p.m.
Birmingham Meteorologist in Charge Chris Darden said the watch is due to a system moving towards Birmingham from the southwest which has seen likely tornado activity.
He said he does not believe the tornado risk is high for the two counties, but a risk does exist as the front moves through.
Residents should be weather aware as the storms move through the area.
Darden said the system should move out of the area late Thursday or early Friday.
He said temperatures will turn colder as the front moves eastward and that temperatures may be in the 30s Friday morning.