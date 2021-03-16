Talladega, Pell City, St. Clair, Sylacauga schools announce weather plans

In preparation for severe weather Wednesday and early Thursday, several area school systems have announced early closings or cancelations over the next few days:
—Pell City Schools announced Tuesday afternoon that schools will be closing at noon Wednesday and will reopen with a two-hour delay Thursday.
—St. Clair County Schools announced they will close at noon Wednesday and delay Thursday.
—Talladega County Schools said they will dismiss early Wednesday, but will remain closed on Thursday because of the possibility of hazardous road conditions and power outages.
—Talladega City Schools announced Tuesday afternoon through their Facebook page that Wednesday and Thursday will both be digital learning days because of the inclement weather.
—Superintendent Dr. John Segars said Tuesday that Sylacauga City Schools had already planned for Wednesday to be an e-learning day, but he is coordinating with other local officials on if other action by the system will be necessary.