Talladega man arrested on drug trafficking charges

The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a Talladega man in connection with drug trafficking charges.
In a news release, the Sheriff's Office said it, with the assistance of K9 Officer Madonna, arrested Craig Reid, 40, of Kristy Lane in Talladega.
The release said the arrest came after a traffic stop and K9 alert led to the discovery of approximately 38 grams of methamphetamine, 4.3 grams of marijuana, and drug paraphernalia. The stope occurred on Vaughn Lane in Pell City
According to jail records, Reid was booked into the St. Clair County Jail in Ashville at 2:02 a.m. Friday.
He was still awaiting bond Friday afternoon.