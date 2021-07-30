Talladega man accused of stealing copper but he can't avoid coppers

A Talladega man has been arrested and charged with theft of property in connection with copper thefts from cell phone towers in St. Clair County.
Garrett Putman, 27, of Talladega was arrested Wednesday on charges of theft of property first degree by the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office.
In a news release, the sheriff's office said the arrest comes after an intense investigation of copper thefts around St. Clair County involving T-Mobile towers by their criminal investigation division.
According to jail records, Putman is also charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia first offense and charges of failing to appear for two charges of possession of a controlled substance and one charge of possession of drug paraphernalia. Records also show he is facing the revocation of a previous probation.
Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Juana Corbin said he is being held in the St. Clair County Jail in Ashville without bond due to his failure to appear charges and the possible revocation of his probation.
Theft of property first is considered a class B felony in the state of Alabama, punishable, if convicted, by two to 20 years in prison.
Possession of a controlled substance is a class D felony, and is punishable, upon conviction, with a year and a day to five years in prison.