Talladega County vet graduates from St. Clair veterans court

PELL CITY — A Talladega County veteran has become the first from the county to graduate from the St. Clair County Veteran Court program.
Michael Campbell of Ragland became the first veteran charged in Talladega County to go through St. Clair’s veterans court program.
During the ceremony, St. Clair Presiding Judge Phil Seay said Campbell is one of four veterans who are taking part in the program by request of Talladega County Presiding Judge Chad Woodruff.
Woodruff could not attend the event because of a previous commitment but remarks from him were delivered by District Judge Jeb Fannin in his place.
“I hope Michael is the first graduate with many more to come,” Woodruff said. “I sincerely appreciate and want to publicly thank Judge Seay in partnering with us and allowing Michael and others from Talladega County this deserving opportunity to change their lives.”
Fannin also congratulated Campbell and the other graduates for their achievements in finishing the program.
During a small speech during the ceremony, Campbell thanked his family and the court staff for helping him get through the program.
He said he was arrested in 2018 and decided he had to make a choice.
“It was either continue down a broken path or do something about us,” Campbell said.
He said there are consequences to everyone’s actions, both the ones that lead to his arrest and joining the military which helped lead Woodruff to have him participate in the the program
Campbell said he has also taken the time since his arrest to rededicate his life to God.
The veteran’s court program is an accountability court program that incorporates mental health professionals, substance abuse professionals, local social programs, and intensive judicial monitoring to deal with armed service veteran offenders in a setting other than prison. Seay said the program requires all participants to be employed. Campbell said the program becomes a daily part of participants lives as they need to do daily check ins.
While St. Clair County operates a veterans court, along with other accountability court programs such as drug court, Talladega County does not.