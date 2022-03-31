Talladega and St. Clair see minimal damage from Wednesday storms and wildfires

As wind and storms raged through Alabama on Wednesday, first responders dealt with an unusual threat: wildfires.
Tammy Crow of the St. Clair County Emergency Management Agency said there had been few reports of storm damage beyond downed trees and powerlines.
“We are a lot better off this morning than I thought we would be,” she said.
Crow said one issue during the day Wednesday had been wildfires that popped up around the county because of high winds blowing trees onto power lines and low dew points keeping brush dry. She said fires were reported in Cooks Springs, Ashville and Odenville.
Cooks Springs Fire Chief Howard Downs said the Cook Springs Fire Department responded to a wild fire on Cook Springs Cutoff Road at 7:37 p.m. Wednesday along with the Wolf Creek Fire Department. He said the fire took up about five acres beginning about 200 yards off the road. Downs said the Wattsville Fire Department was also called in to assist.
The chief said the fire was fuelled by heavy winds in the area and was in a location not accessible by vehicles. Downs said the three departments largely used rakes and water to contain the blaze. He said the fire was finally contained by 9:30 p.m. as the night's storms settled in.
“When we about had it under control it started to rain,” he said.
Wednesday storms did leave plenty of people without power Thursday morning. At one point Thursday morning Alabama Power reported 622 people in St. Clair County without power along with 173 people in Talladega County.
Jacki Lowry, Alabama Power, said the company expects all the outages in St. Clair County to be repaired by 7 p.m. Thursday.
At one point Thursday morning Coosa Valley Electric Cooperative was reporting 33 consumers without power, though all of those outages appeared to have been resolved by 11 a.m.
Across the water, Talladega County EMA Deputy Director LeighAnn Butler said “we were very fortunate. We had a few reports of trees down and a few downed power lines, but overall the damage was minimal.”
According to Alabama Power, there were still 84 customers in the Talladega area without electricity early Thursday afternoon. The only other outages shown on their map were in the Eastaboga area, with fewer than five people still in the dark.
Service in both areas was expected to be fully restored by 7 p.m. Thursday.