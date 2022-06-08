Structural Engineer Bob Barnett receives heart of the eagle award

PELL CITY — Structural Engineer and community leader Bob Barnett was honored Wednesday during the annual Pell City Boy Scouts breakfast.
Barnett, himself a former scout, received the Heart of an Eagle award during the event, which supports Pell City’s boys and girls Boy Scout troops.
Former Judge Bill Hereford, who presented the award described Barnett as “the south’s leading structural engineer” and a leading citizen in Pell City. Barnett serves on Pell City’s Industrial Development Board, CEPA’s board of directors, the St. Vincent’s St. Clair’s advisory board and has served on several other community boards. Barnett’s firm (Barnett, Jones, Wilson LLC) has taken on projects such as additions to Druid City Hospital in Tuscaloosa and several projects at Jacksonville State University, the University of Alabama and UAB.
Closer to home, Barnett volunteered to provide structural drawing for the Chapel in the Pines amphitheater in Lakeside Park when it was first proposed in 2016.
Barnett said he was honored to receive the award from an organization that has always meant a lot to him.
“It's just a real honor, scouting has always meant so much to me,” he said.
In response to comments made earlier in the program by Eagle Scout Tristen Gressett recalling being homesick on his first night at summer camp, Barnett shared his own experience.
“I don’t think I cried my first night at summer camp, but I was so convinced a tiger would come eat me during the night,” he recalled with a laugh.
Barnett said after the program that his second day at camp was “a real revelation” seeing as he had not in fact been eaten.
Along with comments by Gressett and his fellow Scout Katy Sims, the program was rounded out by remarks by St. Clair County District Attorney Lyle Harmon.
Harmon took the time to address the scouts directly about where they should take inspiration for their lives. He said they should look to the example of the everyday heroism presented by police and first responders in the community. Harmon said that heroism is something he has seen through personal experience when his son Sloan Harmon was murdered in 2019.
“It opened my eyes to men and women who took an oath years ago and put their life on the line every day without any question or hesitation,” he said. “I witnessed with my own eyes what they did and the miracles given to them based on training, based on opportunity and based on knowledge of how things work.”
Harmon said through those efforts, police were able to take a person, Michael Iervolino, into custody within hours despite no one having witnessed the crime firsthand. Iervolino was later convicted and is currently awaiting a death sentence.
He told the scouts to look at that example and also told them to be sure to value their success based on their own hard work.
“You cannot value your success based on what someone gives you,” he said. “You have to value your success based on what you earn.”