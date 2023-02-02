Stillery supporters help couple cope after restaurant’s loss

Grady and Brandy Spurling have plenty on their minds after losing their popular Lincoln restaurant, The Stillery, to a fire Sunday night.
Since then, the Spurlings are coping as well as they can, and Tuesday morning said they have discussed thoughts of trying to re-establish the place “where everyone knew everyone.”
These decisions will take some time, of course, they say, but they’re definitely on the couple’s radar.
Right now, the Spurlings are overwhelmed with the support offered by all those “everyones” through phone calls, texts and visits.
“Not only were people out there standing in the rain with us Sunday night, but Monday, the parking lot was full of people and cars, checking on how things were and how we were,” Brandy Spurling said. “Our phones have been blowing up with calls and texts, and this all means a lot to us.”
The loyal friends and customers have helped the Spurlings through the shock of the loss, but they’ve also given cause for the couple think that The Stillery, which the Spurlings operated for three years, should continue as a business.
“We’ve talked about if we could find another location to lease, or even build a new one,” Brandy Spurling said. “But, we do have a lot to consider.”
She said having their own insurance for the contents of the building was something she had thought about, but didn’t take the steps to get done.
“You seem to never think it’s going to happen to you,” she said. “But, it can and it happens to a lot of people.”
The Spurlings lost equipment and supplies, along with the inventory of food they had to keep on hand for the busy spot that was open six days a week.
The Stillery’s location at the intersection of I-20 and Stemley Road made it easy for hungry diners to find, whether coming from local or regional addresses or from highways far away.
“The majority of our customers were from here, and from areas like Pell City and Cropwell, Anniston and other places not far away,” Brandy Spurling said.
But the location was also close to fueling stops for truckers, who would also stop in for lunch or dinner or in-between, and they also supported the Spurlings’ offerings.
Some of the reasons included their popular menu items, like their pork chops and steaks, and the dozens and dozens of chicken wings that almost literally flew out of the kitchen.
There were also certain nights set aside for all kinds of activities — bingo games on Monday nights and karaoke on Wednesdays — and live music through the weekend.
The spot filled a desire for a place people could enjoy in a variety of ways in the community of about 7,000 residents.
The Spurlings expect to revisit the site Wednesday with Lincoln Fire Chief Joshua Vincent, and they might learn from this meeting the state fire marshal’s view of what caused the fire.
The Spurlings said Sunday they felt that the fire likely started in the kitchen of the restaurant, from the way the building appeared.
Already, there have been several events and efforts established to support the costs of the couple’s loss.
There’s a benefit ride set up for this Saturday, starting at Choccolocco Park at 954 Leon Smith Parkway in Oxford at 11 a.m., leaving the park at noon, and ending at Grand Stands RV Park at 3082 Speedway Boulevard in Lincoln.
The fee for the ride is $25 per bike or vehicle, and will include raffles, music and food for all. Children are welcome, and there’s a playground on site.
Haley Lassiter and other friends have organized the event, and invite all to take part.
Also, SauSy’s in Riverside has issued an announcement that through Feb. 5, for every pizza sold, the restaurant will donate $3 to a fund for The Stillery. There will also be a donation jar located inside the restaurant.
The Spurlings have described their former place of business as one that bore the atmosphere of the setting of the old TV show “Cheers.”
“I always made it a point to be sure and speak to everyone who came in,” said Grady Spurling. “We wanted people to feel welcome.”
The Spurlings say they greatly appreciate the response from their community, and even beyond.
“We have truly been touched by the outreach from people,” Brandy Spurling said.