Stevens wins Class 4A state cross country crown, boys team finish third

The Ashville boys cross country team finished the season on a high note as junior Joe Stevens won the Class 4A individual race at Oakville Indians Mounds Park on Saturday.
The race included 170 runners, and Stevens crossed the finish line in 16 minutes, 23.88 seconds. He helped lead the team to a third place out of 16 schools.
Wyatt Knight placed eighth at 16:55.44, beating his own personal best.
Head coach Michele Rogers said it was a great day for her teams.
“(Stevens) ran the race of his life yesterday for sure. He had his race plan set, and it worked. He hung with the pack but was able to pull away, and they just couldn’t catch up to him.” Rogers said “I’m proud of all of our runners. Most of them had season or all-time personal records.”
For the Ashville girls, Taylor Knight finished eighth out of 155 runners. Her time was 20:06.78. The team placed sixth out of 17 schools.
Rogers added that it was bittersweet to see the season end.
“Proud of all they have accomplished but will miss these seniors," she said. "Kathleen (McCarthy), Wyatt (Knight) and Clayton (Knight) were eighth graders my first year to coach cross country, so they’ve been with me this whole time.”
Other local schools that had runners compete in the state meet:
—Pell City: Jack Lowe placed third in 15:41.21 to pace the boys, while Abby Little was the girls' top finisher in 46th place in 20:33.31.
The boys placed 16th in Class 6A.
—St. Clair County: Competing in Class 5A, Mason Williams finished sixth in 16:25.75.
—Leeds: Pedro Martinez finished 50th in the boys race in Class 5A in 18:27.52, while Chesney Robison led the Leeds girls by placing 71st 24:05.63. The Leeds boys finished 16th, and the girls were 15th.
—Springville: Competing in Class 6A, Carmen McMaster was 56th in 20:51.47. David Robles was 59th in the boys race in 17:17.19.