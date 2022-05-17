State troopers remind residents to stay safe on memorial day weekend

RIVERSIDE — The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is reminding residents to be careful as they enjoy Memorial Day this weekend.
Alabama Highway Patrol Public Information Officer Justin O’Neal said both the highway patrol and marine patrol will be out in full force for the busy holiday weekend. He said even with the increased presence residents need to remember to enjoy the holiday responsibly.
“The main thing is keeping everyone safe out here, whether it be on the road or on the water,” he said. “The main thing we want is for everybody to be safe and have a good time.”
O’Neal said that anyone planning on drinking alcohol as part of the festivities should be sure to have a designated driver both for cars and watercraft.
He said that people should also be cognizant of speeding because of the projected higher amount of traffic on both the roads and lakes during the weekend.
“Speeding is still the number one cause of fatal crashes on our highways,” O’Neal said. “Then you’ve got following too close and failure to yield right-of-way, pulling out in front of somebody, are the leading causes of non-fatal crashes in this state. If everybody slows down, maintain a good reactionary gap between them and the vehicle in front of them and be sure to take your time when you come to an intersection and not pull out in front of somebody, it would probably save a lot of lives.”
He said speed can often be a key factor in if an accident is fatal or no fatal.
“Speeding kills, hands down,” the trooper said. “The same goes on the water. If you have a fast boat and you are not operating on the water, I know there's not a speed limit on the water, but the faster you go, if you get thrown out of your boat going at a high speed that could kill you just as well as speeding on the highway.”
O’Neal also urged residents to remember to use personal floatation devices while on boats. All children under the age of eight and operators of water vehicles are required by law to wear a U.S Coast Guard approved flotation device, but they are also highly useful for all passengers. ALEA has said in the past that even someone who is a strong swimmer should wear a PFD, as they are key in the case of an accident.
O’Neal said ultimately people should just be mindful of their surroundings and behavior and act responsibly.
“That's basically what it comes down to,” he said. “Be mindful, be responsible.”