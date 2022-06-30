State troopers remind locals to stay safe this Fourth of July

RIVERSIDE — The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is reminding boaters and motorists to remember to be safe during Independence Day Weekend.
During a media event Wednesday troopers from both the Alabama Marine Patrol and Highway Patrol.
Cpl. Cody Brown said the marin patrol will be participating in Operation Dry Water this weekend.
“Operation Dry Water is a national awareness and enforcement campaign focused on reducing the number of alcohol and drug related incidents in the water,” he said. “So definitely make sure if you are going to partake in any alcoholic beverages, ,ale sure you have somebody sober to drive.”
Brown said people would also be careful when doing paddle sports like kayaking and canoeing, which are becoming more and more popular. He said the big thing to remember is a kayak and a canoe is still a watercraft and some of the same rules.
“It is a watercraft, so you still have to have a life jacket on board,” Brown said. “Of course, it's still the same if they are under the age of 8 they have to have them on at all times, but even above the age of 8 they still have one on the vessel with them.”
The corporal said it is especially important to wear the life jacket this weekend, with Lake Logan Martin likely to see heavy traffic.
“Especially if you are gonna be out on one of these main bodies of water, especially with the crowd we are probably gonna have, I would suggest wearing it,” he said.
Brown also said operators of both paddle and motorized watercraft should be sure to use coast guard approved life jackets.
The corporal said people operating motorized vessels should also take care to be courteous both with their boat and their wake when around paddle boats. He also pointed out that the holiday weekend is not a proper time for novice drivers on the water.
Brown also said that if boaters choose to take their vessel out to a fireworks show to be sure all their lights are properly working before operating it at night. He also said to be sure to be mindful of any fallout zones on the water that are being enforced by the marine patrol or local officials, so that boats are kept at a safe distance from the fireworks themselves.
Trooper Justin O’Neal said that those driving this weekend should also be aware of staying sober just as much as boaters. He said drivers should also be sure to just remain attentive while driving. O’Neal said the leading cause of wrecks are things that can be solved by paying better attention.
“Following too close, failure to yield right of way and speeding are the three tops,” he said.
O’Neal said those problems are only exacerbated by cell phone use while driving, which is illegal.