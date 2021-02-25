State police chiefs organization honors Pell City's Paul Irwin

PELL CITY — Pell City Police Chief Paul Irwin was honored during last week’s Alabama Association of Chiefs of Police Conference for completing the Certified Law Enforcement Executive Program.
Irwin, who also serves as secretary for AACOP, received the award Thursday.
Irwin said the program consists of 240 hours of classes that focus on leadership, investigation and management skills. He said the program gives participants the skills they need to become successful leaders in law enforcement.
Irwin said the program is done in a partnership by the Alabama Peace Officers' Standards and Training Commission, the AACOP, Troy University, Jacksonville State University and the University of North Alabama.
While Irwin said he was happy to have finished the course and received his certification, he is much more excited for the opportunities his participation has given his command staff.
“I’m more excited about bringing them with me,” the chief said.
He said that while he was taking the classes for the program he was able to bring members of his command staff with him to also take the classes.
Pell City has seven sergeants, two lieutenants and one captain who all supervise other officers as part of their daily duties. He said each of these supervisors are in charge of four to eight other people.
Over the time it has taken the chief to complete his 240 hours of training, these supervisors have amassed 676 hours of training between each of them.
Irwin said this training will not only increase their effectiveness in their current roles, but also prepare them for promotions. He said the training hours the officers have completed now will also count toward their own certification if they become chiefs of police in the future.