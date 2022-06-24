State, local leaders react to overturn of Roe v. Wade and what it means for Alabama

State and local officials are reacting after the U.S Supreme Court released a decision Friday overturning Roe v. Wade, ruling against a constitutional right to abortion nationwide.
The court's 6-3 decision in Dobbs v. Jackson's Women's Health Organization was handed down Friday after it was leaked on May 2. Along with the 1973 Roe case from the Supreme Court, the decision also overturned a related case that also protected abortion rights, the 1992 decision Planned Parenthood v. Casey.
In the court’s majority opinion, Justice Samuel Alito wrote that abortion remains a sharply divisive moral issue in the United States and said the matter is not explicitly mentioned in the Constitution. The justice argued that Roe had been wrong from the beginning.
“Roe was egregiously wrong from the start,” he wrote. “Its reasoning was exceptionally weak, and the decision has had damaging consequences. And far from bringing about a national settlement of the abortion issue, Roe and Casey have enflamed debate and deepened division.”
What it means for Alabama
Although Friday’s decision does away with Roe’s finding that there is a right to an abortion protected by the U.S. Constitution, it does not immediately outlaw abortion nationwide. What it does do is send the issue back to state legislatures to decide.
Some states, including Alabama, have strict regulations of abortion on the books already that have been unenforceable up to this point.
In a public statement, Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall said, “the state of Alabama has unequivocally elected to be a protector of unborn life…Because neither the United States Constitution nor the Alabama Constitution provides a right to abortion, Alabama laws that prohibit abortion and have not been enjoined by a court are in full effect. For those laws that have been halted by the courts, the state will immediately file motions to dissolve those injunctions. Any abortionist or abortion clinic operating in the state of Alabama in violation of Alabama law should immediately cease and desist operations.”
As of 5 p.m. Friday afternoon, the federal injunction against Alabama's abortion ban passed in 2019 that Marshall referred to had been lifted, according to the Associated Press.
Amy Kennedy, vice president of external affairs for Planned Parenthood Southeast, also issued a prepared statement Friday, saying, “No abortion restrictions, even the ones pre-Roe, stopped people seeking access to abortion. The Supreme Court’s ruling has just launched our nation into chaos and placed even more pressure on a health care system that was already buckling. Let me be clear: We will not back down. No judge, no politician, no ban should ever block your personal medical decisions or set the course for someone else’s health and life.”
Alabama’s legislature and voters approved an amendment to the state Constitution that, according to Ballotpedia, “ ma(d)e it state policy to recognize and support the sanctity of unborn life and the rights of unborn children, including the right to life and to state that no provisions of the constitution provide a right to an abortion or require funding of abortions.”
The following year, The Human Life Protection Act was passed. According to an analysis by the very conservative Alabama Policy Institute, the authors of the bill, those who supported it, and the governor all knew it was unenforceable as long as Roe and Casey were the law of the land. It was enjoined in federal court. It was hoped that the bill would make it to the Supreme Court and provide an occasion to overturn Roe.
The Mississippi law beat it to the punch, but API quoted attorney Eric Johnson, who wrote the Human Life Protection Act, said it is now “good, viable and enforceable,” at least once the injunction is dissolved.
Johnson explained, “Except in cases where abortion is necessary in order to save the life of the mother or to prevent a serious health risk to her, which is closely defined, it bans all abortions. We use the criminal definition that we have in our law from several years ago that says the fertilized egg has to implant in the uterine wall. And the reason we use that is because it is a provable case.”
Because of this definition, he said the Alabama law does not cover emergency contraception or couples using in vitro fertilization. The law also, however, makes no exceptions for pregnancies resulting from rape or incest.
This is by design, according to the API analysis.
“Allowing abortions for rape and incest is inconsistent with (the pro-life) view. If we are correct that the unborn child is a person, it does not matter how they were conceived. They are a person, and therefore have all the rights of a human being. This is not to discount the hurt, pain and suffering that bearing a child conceived in rape or incest may inflict on a mother. That said, allowing evil to be repaid with evil will do nothing to adjudicate the pain. … A failure to recognize the personhood of those conceived by rape or incest is a failure to stand firm in our commitment to life,” according to the API statement.
Alabama’s law does also does not currently provide penalties for women seeking abortions, although doctors and others who provide abortions can be charged with murder.
Alabama Governor Kay Ivey also expressed satisfaction with the decision.
“This is a historic day, and I could not be more proud as a governor, a Christian and a woman to see this misguided and detrimental decision overturned,” she said.
Congressman Mike Rogers, R-Saks, was also in full agreement. “The Supreme Court made the right decision to protect the innocent lives of unborn children,” he said in a statement released Friday afternoon. “Roe v. Wade was a disastrous decision that allowed abortion on demand in America. I am proud of the justices who stood up for our constitution and the sanctity of life even the face of violent threats by the left.”
Pell City Pastor Donald Gover said he certainly felt the decision was historic.
“Obviously, this is a monumental decision,” he said.
Gover said he celebrates any decision that supports and protects life, but feels the abortion issue has been wrapped up in politics and strong feelings on both sides.
“The difficult part of the decision is it's been politicized, so we have lost the fundamental compassion for those involved,” the pastor said. “While we celebrate the victory for life, now we have to consider all parties involved and what's best for them. That's gonna be a herculean task because of the emotions and politics involved.”
Gover said while he felt human life should be preserved in all cases, he felt the procedure itself should remain a viable option for extreme situations, but should be well regulated.