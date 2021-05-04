State board denies parole to five local inmates

The Alabama Board of Pardons and Paroles took up five cases from The Daily Home’s coverage area last week, including four with convictions in Talladega County and one in St. Clair. All five were denied parole.
According to a release from the board, those considered and turned down last week were:
—Antjuan Felice Jackson, 34, serving 30 years for a conviction for first-degree robbery in Talladega County in 2010.
—Thomas Edward Moore, 49, serving 15 years for first-degree robbery in Talladega County in 2010.
—Morgan Connell Tice, 27, serving 58 months for distribution of a controlled substance in Talladega County in 2020.
—John Edward Vanwagner, 52, serving 15 years for escape in the third degree, possession of a controlled substance, promoting prison contraband and first-degree theft of property in St. Clair County in 2019.
—John Eddie Garrett Jr., 54, serving 15 years for second degree assault in Talladega County in 2019.