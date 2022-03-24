St. Vincent's St. Clair warns resident of phone issues

A cut fiber line is causing phone issues at St. Vincent's St. Clair.
Shea Allen, who handles public relations for the hospital, said a cut Lumens fiber optic line has caused the hospital to have trouble making and receiving phone calls Thursday afternoon. She said she was not sure how long it would take to fix the issue but said it had not been resolved by 3:30 p.m.
Allen said patients with a medical emergency are asked to go to the emergency room and not attempt to call ahead. Patients without an emergency are asked to simply show up to their previously scheduled appointments at usual.