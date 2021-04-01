St Vincent's St. Clair to hold COVID-19 vaccine clinic

PELL CITY — St. Vincent's St. Clair has announced it will be holding a COVID-19 vaccine clinic Monday and Friday.
Hospital administrator Lisa Nichols said the clinic will be held by appointment only through the hospital’s outpatient clinic and administer about 270 doses of the Moderna vaccine. She said those seeking an appointment can call the clinic at (205) 814-2434.
The clinic will operate on both days from 7:20 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Those receiving a vaccination at the clinics will receive their second dose May 3 and May 7, respectively.
“It is important if they don't get an answer to leave a message,” Nichols said. “We will be returning calls.”
Nichols said while this is not the first clinic the hospital has had she is glad they are able to open it up to more people. She said previous clinics were focused mainly on healthcare workers and first responders because of the greater restrictions at the time.
“We have had smaller clinics,” she said. “The restrictions were tighter so we reached out to those that qualified.”
Nichols said up to this point the hospital had not had a large regular allocation of vaccines until now when the Alabama Department of Public Health contacted the hospital to say that was changing.
“We are excited to know we will be on a rotating list to receive regular allocations each month,” she said.
Nichols said the hospital will be scheduling more vaccine clinics in the future, primarily on days where the outpatient clinic has less regular appointments.
“I want to be able to do two clinics once a month if not more,” she said, adding that they will be looking at how these first two clinics go.
The administrator said she has also been in talks with Pell City Manager Brian Muenger about the possibility of holding a larger scale clinic at the Pell City Civic Center if the hospital receives a suitable amount of vaccine doses.
“If we know we can secure them, we will work with the city to plan a large scale clinic,” Nichols said.
The Pell City Council has previously approved a standing user agreement for any licensed entity to use the civic center as a vaccination site.
Nichols also reminded residents that COVID-19 vaccinations are completely free to the patient. She said the hospital will not even need to see a patient's insurance card.
Nichols as well as Dr. Leland Allen, an infectious disease specialist at St. Vincent’s in Birmingham, urged residents to get the vaccine if they are eligible.
Allen explained that the vaccine is 95 percent effective against infection and protects those that do get infected from severe illness. He said he was one of the doctors that helped with the Moderna vaccine trial at St. Vincent’s.
“Virtually no one who has gotten the vaccine has died from COVID,” Allen said.
He said while there are numerous misconceptions about the vaccines, especially since they utilize mRNA, a type of molecule present in the body that typically tells a cell what proteins to build. mRNA is normally produced in cell nuclei from a person’s DNA through a process called transcription. He said while some people online have said this would mean the vaccine could change DNA, that's not really possible, as there are no compounds in human cells that can reverse that process.
“There is no way for that vaccine to change our DNA,” Allen said.
He said the vaccine instead simply tells cells to produce a spike protein that's normally found on the coronavirus, which the body then creates antibodies to fight.
“Basically it puts a template into the manufacturing process of the cell,” Allen said. “Ultimately it gets grated within your cells and goes away.”
Allen said while the quick development of the COVID-19 vaccines were indeed miraculous and a great achievement, the base technology behind mRNA vaccines have been around for 15 years, they simply weren't as economically viable.
“I think one of the reasons the mRNA hasn't been used widespread before is simply the cost,” he said, adding that former President Donald Trump’s Operation Warp Speed simply provided the seed money to make it cost effective.
Ultimately, Allen admits there is a lot of hard science in how the vaccine works, but that he trusts the vaccine to protect both his own family and other people. He also stressed that with nearly 100 million Americans vaccinated, the vaccine has proven safe in both the long and short term.
“We just don't see any long term side effects from it,” he said, adding that on the other hand there have been many cases of long term side effects from contracting COVID-19.
Nichols said she has also received the vaccine and she feels it's safe and important for people to get vaccinated.
“It's so important to do this for ourselves and our families to get us to her immunity and get life back to normal,” she said.