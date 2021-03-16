St. Vincent's St. Clair receives award for American Hospital Association membership

PELL CITY — St. Vincent’s St. Clair was honored Monday for 50 years of membership in the American Hospital Association.
AHA Regional Executive Rebecca Jolley presented the award to Hospital Administrator Lisa Nichols and Director of Nursing Shiloh Swiney.
“The AHA is pleased to recognize St. Vincent’s St. Clair Hospital for its 50 years of membership in the AHA,” Jolley said. “The AHA thanks the staff and leadership of the hospital for the care and services they provide each day to their patients and communities.”
Nichols said membership in the association gives the hospital access to resources that help it stay up to date on best practices and increase their ability to network. Jolley said the hospital’s membership shows its longstanding commitment to supporting the hospital field’s important advocacy work
Nichols said the hospital's current location on Veterans Parkway will celebrate its 10-year anniversary in December. She said its original location served the community for many years before its relocation in 2012.
Jolley said St. Vincent’s St. Clair originally joined the AHA in 1970. Nichols said the hospital’s membership in the association shows the commitment leadership at the hospital, both past and present, has had in providing high quality care for communities in and around Pell City.
“It shows the commitment we have to the highest quality of care for our community,” Nichols said.
She also said receiving the award felt like a dose of normalcy. Nichols said with the hospital dealing with the pandemic over the last year, which has included several changes including mandatory screenings for visitors and changing the buildings air conditioning system so it vents all air outside, it felt good to have something not related to the pandemic.
“I think it's just nice to be recognized for something outside of COVID,” she said