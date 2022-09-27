St. Vincent's St. Clair doctors talk peripheral artery disease as awareness month comes to an end

Doctors at St. Vincent’s St. Clair are reminding people to be aware as peripheral artery disease awareness month comes to an end.
Cardiologist Dr. Jason Thompson said the condition, which stems from blockages in blood vessels in the legs and arms, is often less talked about than its cousin coronary heart disease, which affects veins and arteries near the heart, but has the same cause.
“Its plaque, but plague in the lower extremities,” he said.
Thompson said that when plague begins to build up in the body the process is systematic, so it can build up both near the heart and in the extremities at the same time.
Wound Care specialist Dr. Beatrice Chaicharncheep said PAD can lead to delayed wound healing which could even lead to limb loss if not addressed.
“PAD can adversely affect any wounds of the lower legs due to decrease in flow of oxygen and nutrient rich blood to the legs,” she said. “PAD also prevents optimal delivery of antibiotics during treatment of an infected wound, which could result in deterioration and potential advancement to osteomyelitis or bone infection”
Chaicharncheep said the signs of PAD can include weak pulse, decreased hair growth or cooler temperature in the affected limb or leg pain that is not alleviated with rest.
PAD also has a tendency to show up in diabetics. Thompson said that diabetes is one of the leading risk factors for the conditions, while Chaicharncheep said one in every three diabetics over age 50 is likely to develop PAD.
Yet, Thompson said PAD has historically been talked about less than coronary heart disease because there were fewer solutions to the problem. Chaicharncheep said the condition can be alleviated with lifestyle change in the early stages, especially if a person stops smoking.
“Simple walking regimens, leg exercises, or treadmill programs alleviate some of the symptoms,” she said. “Tobacco cessation is the single most important factor in reducing the risk of complications.”
Thompson said beyond these measures there have been breakthroughs in surgical options, which have lagged behind in the past.
“We use some of the same tools we use in the heart,” he said. “The first big step in addressing PAD was stint design.”
Thompson said that in the past most stint designs were made of very rigid materials that worked great in the heart, but were less useful in the limbs because of the greater amount of movement. He said now there are more flexible stints that can bend to accommodate the movement in the arms or legs, allowing doctors to address a clot like they would in the heart.
Thompson said whether a case requires a surgery or just lifestyle change, a big part of combating PAD is awareness. He said both patients and their health care providers need to be aware of the issue. As an example, Thompson said a lot of people think of symptoms, like hair loss or cramping in their legs, as just the effects of old age.
“I think our grandparents, some of them, have symptoms that they write off as aging,” he said.
On the provider side, Thompson said it's easy to feel awkward about asking a patient to take their shoes off to check the pulse in their legs or to simply forget to in the course of a check up.
He said it's important for both patient and provider to be aware so they can help find the problem and deal with it.