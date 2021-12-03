St. Vincent's St. Clair doctors says the hospital ER is ready to take patients after a packed summer

PELL CITY — Doctors at St. Vincent’s St. Clair say that despite pandemic related congestion, its emergency room is seeing fewer patients than normal.
Emergency Department Director Dr. Bryan Balentine says the decline is about 10 percent, which is a large change from just a few months ago when the hospital was seeing far more than it did in pre-pandemic days.
In September, the Daily Home ran a story talking to several local fire departments and Regional Paramedic Services, a local ambulance service, about ambulance shortages and packed emergency rooms. Balentine said St. Clair dealt with these issues along with other hospitals.
“We definitely during the months of July and August, we had the Delta COVID spike,” he said. “We definitely, number one, had an increased number of patients who presented, but also we had a lot of people who presented sick as well, so the accuity was higher.”
Balentine said the higher levels of people being very ill led to the hospital filling up. He said the hospital had to start looking at moving patients to St. Vincent's East or St. Vincent's Birmingham but those facilities were also full.
“Sometimes their hospitals were full and Brookwood Hospital was full and Grandview was full and UAB was full and it went on and on,” Balentine said.
He said this led to new patients being forced to sit in the waiting room whether they came in by themselves or an ambulance.
Balentine said to deal with the problem St. Clair eventually brought on new providers and started treating patients in the triage area and waiting room to help deal with the overflow.
“Some people were treated in those two locations and never saw the formal emergency department,” he said, adding that patients were given an X-ray or had their blood drawn in those locations and were pulled into a private space to discuss test results.
Balentine said by using these methods and with the COVID spike leveling off the emergency room is now able to admit patients normally again.
“Now, we're back down to our regular acuity, things we would see normally every day,” he said.
Balentine said other emergency rooms can now see more seriously ill patients as well now that their own emergency departments are less full. At the same time, he said St. Clair, for reasons he is not sure of, is currently seeing a lower volume of patients than usual for this time of year.
“The other aspect of it is that volume probably has been off a good 10 percent, something like that,” Balentine said. “Ten percent doesn't sound like much, but it definitely gives us room.”
He said this decrease in volume is possibly caused by several factors such as the increase in cost for even insured patients and an increase of comfort with virtual or telehealth doctor’s visits.
Despite this, Balentine said there are still conditions that really should be treated in an emergency room instead of something like an urgent care.
“While there are certain conditions that can be treated very well, very safely, in urgent care, there is another bucket of illnesses, symptoms and complaints. … There's a certain subset and population of those that really need to come to the emergency room to be seen,” he said.
Balentine said those symptoms are things like shortness of breath, intense abdominal pain, or any intense pain. He said ERs also have tools at their disposal other places may not, such as a CT scan.
When looking at the issue of cost, Balentine said that while the initial emergency room visit may be more than an urgent care, the great resources allow for patients to save on costs caused by complications down the line.
“A delay in care can either greatly worsen their condition, increase the damage that whatever problem is causing and could actually delay the recovery or increase the rehab expense down the road,” he said. “While there is an increased cost with the emergency department within a hospital there are also a lot more resources and there's a lot more training in emergency medicine for those sicker patients.”
Balentine also stressed that people should not be scared to come to the emergency room. He said with the continuing pandemic all hospital personnel are still wearing masks and being screened before coming to work each day. The doctor said most hospital staff are also vaccinated, meaning there should be little fear of contracting COVID in the ER.