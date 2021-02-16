St. Vincent's St. Clair doctors: Don't let fear of COVID-19 keep you from emergency room

PELL CITY — Despite the ongoing pandemic, doctors at St. Vincent’s St. Clair are reminding patients not to delay care for medical conditions.
Emergency Department Director Dr. Bryan Balentine said during the pandemic there has been about a 15 percent drop in emergency room volume, including a decline in the number of patients with heart attacks. He said while this may look like a decrease of sick people, he believes it's instead a case of people delaying emergency room visits because of fear of contracting COVID-19. He said the hospital has been getting more calls from paramedics dealing with heart attack patients.
Balentine, who also serves as the president of the Alabama Chapter of the American College of Emergency Physicians, said this isn’t just a local problem.
“This is not unique to us,” he said, adding that he believes the number of people not seeking care may have increased two or three time over a year not affected by COVID-19.
Balentine said two issues that are especially pressing are patients who may be experiencing a stroke or heart attack.
Dr. Corey Coleman, a cardiac electrophysiologist at Ascension St. Vincent's St. Clair, said these issues are especially time sensitive.
Coleman said a heart attack is typically caused by a blockage in an artery which stops blood reaching the heart itself. He said with this lack of blood muscle tissue in the heart begins to die after only 30 minutes. Coleman said if blood flow is not restored within proper time, generally more than one and a half hours, the heart can suffer permanent damage that can cause other issues like heart failure or sudden death.
Balentine has a more simple way of saying it.
“Time is tissue,” he said, a statement Coleman fully agreed with.
Symptoms to look for in a heart attack are shortness of breath, jaw, shoulder and neck pain, chest, arm and shoulder discomfort or pain and lightheadedness, nausea or vomiting.
Balentine said the phrase “time is brain” is also used to refer to strokes. He said strokes are caused by a similar blockage but instead of blood to the heart it is blood to the brain. Balentine said that a clot busting drug must be administered within three or four hours to be effective, and unless it's administered all patients can do is let the clot run its course.
Symptoms of stroke include, slurred speak, loss of balance, weakness in one half of your body and loss of vision.
Yet, while heart attacks are strokes are likely the most dangerous conditions to delay treatment for, a delay can complicate even more simple procedures.
Balentine said he recently had a patient with abdominal pain who delayed going to the hospital for several days. He said while the pain was caused by appendicitis, a normally routine condition, the delay caused the patient's appendix to burst. This caused the infection to spread and complicate the patient's surgery and treatment.
“What would have been, have surgery, home tomorrow turned into a 10 day stay for the patient,” he said.
Balentine said this propensity to delay is even affecting patients with COVID-19 even though his department is one of the best places to evaluate them. He said the department has a new rapid COVID test that can get results in 30 mins.
Balentine said the hospital also has an antibody infusion treatment available to patients who meet certain criteria, but they must be diagnosed within three days for the treatment to be effective. He said this treatment is the same one used during former President Donald Trump’s own bout with the disease
“You can get presidential treatment right here in the Birmingham area,” Balentine said.
Balentine said much of the fear of contracting COVID-19 at an emergency room is somewhat overblown. He said everyone going into the hospital, including doctors, nurses, staff and patients are screened each day for before they are allowed into the building. He said all staff are also required to wear masks and the number of sanitation stations has been increased. Balentine said the hospital has also cut down on the number of visitors allowed inside so that there are fewer people in the hospital in general.
Coleman also said in his experience several of his patients have felt they had an increased risk of contracting COVID-19. He said this is not true, but there is a risk of worse outcomes for those with preexisting conditions if they do get sick.
Despite this he said it is patients with chronic conditions that are experiencing a new symptom that most need to visit the emergency room.
Balentine and Coleman both stressed the importance of realizing that what can look like a minor issue can lead to serious medical consequences. Balentine said an emergency room is the place to find out if that minor issue is a bigger problem.
“Lots of serious medical problems can start with minor symptoms,” Balentine said. “We can definitively answer the question of do you have an emergency medical problem.”