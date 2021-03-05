St. Vincent's St. Clair doctor remind residents of the importance of wound care center

PELL CITY — Dr. James West of St. Vincent's St. Clair’s Advanced Wound Center is reminding residents not to let the pandemic cause them to avoid care.
West said that during the pandemic the center has seen a drop in patients coming in. He said while the wound center is a specialized facility, he doesn't believe it's just because of fewer people needing their services.
“I can tell you right off the disease process is still there,” West said.
He said the name of the center sounds simple, but the work it does is rather specialized. West said the center primarily treats chronic wounds, ulcers and spiderbites, particularly brown recluse bites. He said the center provides treatments and regimes that promote healing.
“We don’t heal anybody here, we take care of you but your body has to heal itself,” West said. “The body has a great tendency to want to repair itself.”
He said that to do this, doctors at the center focus on keeping a wound properly cared for and promoting good health in patients. He said a common problem, particularly in diabetics, is low blood flow. Doctors use several techniques to do that including removing dead cells from a wound, negative pressure treatments and even hyperbaric oxygen therapy.
This therapy has a person sit in a chamber full of pressurized oxygen which allows them to take in more oxygen. West said this allows for patients to increase the amount of oxygen in their bloodstream. He said this increase in oxygen promotes healing on a cellular level as cells in the body function off of oxygen.
West said a great deal of what the wound center does is advise patients on how to care for their wound and how to make lifestyle adjustments to better promote healing. He said often an ulcer on someone's foot simply needs pressure taken off it to better heal. West also said if someone is going through hyperbaric treatment they may be put on a different diet in order to increase protein in order to give cells both more energy and more to work with.
“The patient has to play a big part in their healing process,” he said
While West had a lot to say about treatments he said he really just wants residents to know that the center is open for business and has been throughout the pandemic. He also wants people to recognize that the center, which is located on the hospital campus is safe to visit.
The hospital has previously said it has policies in place requiring that everyone going into the hospital, including doctors, nurses, staff and patients are screened each day before they are allowed into the building. Doctors have previously said all staff are also required to wear masks and the number of sanitation stations has been increased. The hospital has also cut down on the number of visitors allowed inside so that there are fewer people in the hospital in general.