St. Vincent's doctor urges people to get vaccinated in wake of recent COVID surge

In light of the recent surge in cases of COVID-19, a doctor at Ascension St. Vincent's is urging people to get vaccinated and take proper precautions.
“The only way we are coming out of this pandemic is by vaccinating our way out of it,” said Dr. Leland Allen, an infectious disease expert at St. Vincent’s in Birmingham. “I think the vaccine has been shown to be highly effective.”
Allen was one of the doctors who helped administer the original clinical trial for the Moderna vaccine before it was available to the general public. He said that with this long experience working with the vaccine, he feels it is the best way to fight the recent surge in new cases.
Allen said the recent surge comes down to two factors with only one of them being the emergence of the delta variant of COVID-19.
“There has been sort of a perfect storm of changes that have happened,” he said.
Allen said on one hand studies are showing that delta is just functionally more transmissible than other COVID variants. He said at this point about 90 percent of samples from COVID-19 patients are the delta variant. Allen said it is now the dominant strain in Alabama and much of the country.
On the other hand, Allen said the surge also shows that people aren't taking enough precautions.
“It also reflects people not being as careful,” he said, adding that people have not been as careful in masking and social distancing in recent weeks.
Allen said that he personally has continued masking even after Governor Kay Ivey’s mandate ended, as a matter of personal comfort.
He said to combat this people need to take masking and social distancing more seriously, but in the end getting vaccinated is critical. Most of all, Allen said the main thing people should know is getting vaccinated is perfectly safe.
One concern Allen referred to was the idea that vaccines have a negative effect on fertility and pregnancy, but he said there is no data to back that up. He said plenty of people have been vaccinated and carried a child to term or become pregnant after the vaccine.
Allen said that after working with the vaccine for over a year there have been no signs of any long term effects.
“We are certainly not seeing any long-term effects of being vaccinated,” he said. “This has been an incredibly safe vaccine.”
Allen also said that historically vaccines rarely have long-term side effects and then they do, he mentioned the original rotavirus vaccine which was found to have side effects. He said that vaccine was almost immediately taken off the market and other safe vaccines for rotavirus have since been developed.
Allen also addressed breakthrough infections, which is when a person who has been vaccinated becomes infected with COVID-19. He said this can happen but it's rare and it's even more rare that people end up in the hospital from one of these infections. Allen said mostly these infections are asymptomatic or lead to a minor illness.
“The vast majority of people who are sick and hospitalized are unvaccinated,” he said.
Allen said the likelihood of dying from COVID after being vaccinated also drops significantly. He said the difference is a one-in-a-million chance if vaccinated compared to a two percent mortality rate among the non vaccinated.
“People do get infected after getting vaccinated,” Allen said. “What they don’t do is get sick and die.”