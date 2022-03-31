St. Clair Sheriff's Office looking for missing Odenville teenager

The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public's help in finding a missing Odenville teen.
In a news release, the sheriff’s office said it is assisting the Argo Police Department in the search for 16-year-old Justin Freeman.
Freeman is described as a white male standing 5-foot-8 and weighing 160 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes.
Anyone with any information on Freeman's whereabouts, is asked to contact Investigator Watson at the St. Clair County Sheriff's Office at 205-884-3333.