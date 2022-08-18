 Skip to main content
St. Clair Sheriff's Office looking for missing Odenville teen

Kayti Garner

 submitted photo

The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public's assistance in finding a missing Odenville teen.

The sheriff’s office said in a news release it is looking for Kayti Garner, 15, of Odenville. Garner is described as a white female, 5-foot-3 and weighing 110 pounds. She has blonde hair and blue eyes.

The release said Garner was last seen wearing a black pullover with a white Nike check logo, red pants and black sandals.

The sheriff's office said anyone with any information concerning Garner’s whereabouts should call 205-884-3333. Residents may also submit a tip at stclairsheriff.com

 

Taylor Mitchell is a Daily Home reporter covering Pell City.