St. Clair Sheriff's Office looking for missing Odenville teen

The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public's assistance in finding a missing Odenville teen.
The sheriff’s office said in a news release it is looking for Kayti Garner, 15, of Odenville. Garner is described as a white female, 5-foot-3 and weighing 110 pounds. She has blonde hair and blue eyes.
The release said Garner was last seen wearing a black pullover with a white Nike check logo, red pants and black sandals.
The sheriff's office said anyone with any information concerning Garner’s whereabouts should call 205-884-3333. Residents may also submit a tip at stclairsheriff.com.