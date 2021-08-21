You are the owner of this article.
St. Clair Sheriff's office investigating after body found in wooded area

Crime Scene Tape teaser

The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a deceased person  were found in a wooded area near Cook Springs. 

In a news release, the sheriff’s office said deputies were alerted to a deceased person in a wooded area in the 1100 block of Mountain Top Loop Road at 3:15 pm. 

The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office Investigation Division is currently conducting an investigation and processing the scene.

Sheriff Billy Murray said there is no other information available at this time as investigators begin their work. 

 

Taylor Mitchell, Daily Home reporter covering Pell City.

