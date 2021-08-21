St. Clair Sheriff's office investigating after body found in wooded area

The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a deceased person were found in a wooded area near Cook Springs.
In a news release, the sheriff’s office said deputies were alerted to a deceased person in a wooded area in the 1100 block of Mountain Top Loop Road at 3:15 pm.
The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office Investigation Division is currently conducting an investigation and processing the scene.
Sheriff Billy Murray said there is no other information available at this time as investigators begin their work.