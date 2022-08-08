St. Clair Sheriff's Office arrests three in connection with drug charges last week

The St. Clair County Sheriff’s office has announced three arrests in a drug trafficking roundup.
In a news release Sunday, the Sheriff’s office said that last week, the St. Clair County Drug Enforcement Unit arrested three people charged with trafficking meth inside St. Clair County.
Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Juana Corbin said the three arrested are not related.
The first was Regina Hopkins, 40, of Steele who was arrested Aug. 1 and charged with two counts of trafficking methamphetamine.
According to jail records, she is being held at the St. Clair County Jail in Ashville on a $3 million bond.
The second was Rickey Maxwell, 39, of Glencoe. Jail records show Maxwell was arrested Aug. 2 and charged with three counts of trafficking methamphetamine. He also remains in custody with a $4.5 million bond.
The third was Jacob Daugherty, 30, of Remlap. Jail records show Daugherty was arrested Aug. 4 and charged with two counts of trafficking methamphetamine and one count of unlawful distribution of a controlled substance. She is being held on a $3.02 million bond.
In its release, the sheriff’s office thanked Ashville Police Department, Steele Police Department, Oneonta Police Department, Blount County Sheriff's Office, and the Etowah County Drug Task Force for their assistance in these investigations.
The release also said that during the investigation of these suspects, the St. Clair County DEU recovered about 2.4 pounds of methamphetamine.