St. Clair Sheriff's office announces partnership to put defibrilators in patrol cars

The St. Clair County Sheriff's Office has announced a new partnership that will put defibrillators in each of its patrol cars.
Sheriff Billy Murray said his office has partnered with the St. Clair County Commission and Cardiac Solutions as part of the program. The county has purchased 72 Stryker Heartsine automated external defibrillators along with a comprehensive program management solution.
“Those will be put in all of our patrol cars,” Murray said, adding that some will also be used to upgrade AEDs in county buildings like the Ashville and Pell City Courthouses.
He said the new program will also include device training and education for all deputies and staff. Murray said the training will come on top of the regular CPR certification all deputies are required to get every two years.
“Our deputies have a lot of training to be able to use this device,” he said.
Murray said there are plenty of cases documenting the effectiveness of AEDs in cases of cardiac arrest. He said with deputies often being the first on the scene on a variety of 911 calls around the county, the ability to provide this kind of life saving intervention is indispensable.
Murray said that in general the program is part of his office’s efforts to provide more ways of helping residents of St. Clair County
"As our county continues to grow, we are constantly looking for ways to keep our citizens safe," he said. "This investment in public safety will continue to provide emergency services to our citizens."