St. Clair Sheriff to hold fishing tournament to benefit boys ranch

The St. Clair County Sheriff’s office is looking for sponsors and participants for a fishing tournament to benefit the newly reopened Sheriff’s Youth Ranch.
The Sheriff’s Office is planning a fishing tournament for Nov. 5 to benefit the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Youth Ranch. The bass tournament will be held at Town and Country on Highway 231 South in Pell City.
Capt. Freddie Turrentine said the ranch recently reopened after being closed five years ago and the sheriff’s office is working to restart its regular benefit fishing tournaments. He said the tournaments were a 25-year tradition for the office before the ranch closed down for financial reasons.
Sheriff Billy Murray said he believes it's important to restart the tradition.
“Historically, the sheriff's office has supported the boys ranch in St. Clair County,” the sheriff said, “and since the ranch has reopened I’d like to continue that.”
The boys ranch in St. Clair County is one of four Alabama Sheriffs Youth Ranches, along with another that serves only boys and two that serve girls, which are run as part of the non-profit charity organization supported by the Alabama Sheriffs' Association. Murray currently serves on the board of trustees for the program.
The ranches are meant to help needy children in Alabama by providing a stable family-style home environment on a working ranch.
“It's a place for kids who need a chance,” Turrentine said. ”The boys ranch has always been a very special palace to this sheriff’s department.”
He said the fishing tournament is one of the ways the sheriff’s office tries to show that. The captain said this year deputies are wanting to raise money to buy a 12-passenger van for the ranch so it will have a way to transport the young men at the ranch.
Turrentine said some of those same young men will be able to participate in the tournament through sponsorships. He said he hopes the tournament can return to being a twice a year event starting next year.
Turrentine said the plan for the tournament is for boats to launch in the morning and all come back in by 3:15 p.m. followed by two waves of weigh in. There will be a cash prize for first through 12th place in the tournament The entry fee for the tournament is $150 a boat.
The sheriff's office said anyone looking to become a sponsor should call 205-884-6840 and speak with Captain Freddie Turrentine or Deputy Lionel Callender.